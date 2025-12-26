Gardener creates innovative solution to serious community problem: 'This is inspiring'

One gardener who was satisfied with their own flourishing native plant garden decided to spread their joy to the rest of the neighborhood with a native seed library.

"I have ~30 native plant species on our property now producing seeds," they told the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit. "I decided to share them with our neighborhood (and bring awareness to native gardening — there is very little happening in our hood)."

(click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear)

Their video shows a surprisingly beautiful little cubby on a post at the front of their yard. The sides are decorated with images of flowers and a bee, and the door handle is a butterfly. Inside are paper packets of seeds.

"I designed and built this 'Little Free Native Seed Library' with two pseudo-intarsia panels ('pseudo' because they're painted)," said the original poster.

"Featuring a leafcutter bee on swamp milkweed on one side and black-eyed susans on the other. The two panels consist of ~640 pieces handcut on a scrollsaw. All made from scrap wood, aside from the post. Sign by my wife."

FROM OUR PARTNER Spread the holiday glow with 40% off curated plant-based skincare sets OM Botanicals is known and loved for delivering food-grade skincare formulations that nourish without harsh chemicals — and this holiday season you can spread the glow with 40% off carefully curated gift sets. Whether you’re gifting wellness seekers, conscious beauty lovers, or just treating yourself, OM delivers full-spectrum herbal extracts, bioavailable vitamins, and microbiome-friendly ingredients crafted in small batches with artisan-level care. Learn more

Not only does native plant gardening have the potential to produce beautiful flowers, like the ones pictured on the native seed library, but rewilding has a wide range of other benefits.

It supports pollinators like bees, which in turn help keep both natural ecosystems and gardens healthy. Native plants use less water and require little maintenance, making this a low-effort gardening technique that will still leave your yard looking gorgeous while saving time and money.

Commenters were excited to see what the original poster did with their project.

"This is such a loving, generous gift to the community!" said one user. "This is inspiring me!"

"That's awesome! One thing that I think goes hand in hand with Native Gardening is education about invasives," said another thoughtful commenter. "I could never think of a good way to help educate the immediate community, but including some material on common invasives in a native plant box like this could be effective!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.