Homeowner urged to ditch 'misleading' plant mix after discovering contents: 'This is concerning'

A homeowner hoping to fill their yard with native plants recently discovered that some seed suppliers are capitalizing on the trend of rewilding residential yards. And their concerning revelation is sure to make you read home gardening labels with due caution.

The homeowner, who lives in Virginia, recently took to Reddit to share a picture of a concerning "native plant mix" they recently purchased. Upon inspecting the seed varieties included in the mix, the gardener said they were skeptical about whether the plants were actually native.

"The internet seemed pretty clear that Catchfly (silene armeria) is considered invasive," the gardener wrote. "Before I throw these seeds into our fire pit, I wanted to double-check with this subreddit. Is this mix worthless? Could I throw it into my pollinator garden without worrying about it spreading and causing damage elsewhere?"

Several commenters were baffled by the "wilderness blend" mix, which claims to include all non-invasive seeds on the label. Fellow gardeners affirmed the original poster's concerns — the mix was misleading at best and environmentally dangerous at worst.

"That is a stunningly non-native mix," one commenter wrote. "Lots of misleading wording on the part of the label we can see."

The commenter asked if it was possibly labeled as a "wildflower" mix, explaining that some such mixes contain non-native garden annuals meant to give a "wild" look. In response, the original poster snapped a photo of the front of the packaging, which was clearly marked "assorted native flowers and grass."

"Amazing companies aren't getting sued for … this," another commenter added. "I guess it's all about being vague enough — they probably didn't specify where the plant is native to."

"My vote is toss it in your fire pit to save yourself a lot of future grief from having to pull invasive non-native plants," a fellow gardener wrote.

A third commenter simply added, "This is concerning."

Non-native plant species are concerning for many reasons. Non-native and invasive plants, like those listed in this so-called "wild" seed mix, often devastate local ecosystems. When introduced into non-native areas, invasive plant species overtake pollinator-supporting plants.

Prioritizing native plants is a key way home gardeners can support their local environment. Plus, planting native can save time and money. Not only do native plants hold up better in local weather conditions, but they also support local pollinators and ecosystems.

If you want to know which plants are native to your area, the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation keeps a detailed directory.

After hearing Reddit's take on the misleading seed mix, the original poster had only one response: "To the fire pit it shall go."

