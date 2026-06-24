'Native plants don't make your yard look wild': Designer says bad landscaping is the real culprit

A full yard transformation is not necessary to start seeing results.

A Pennsylvania gardener challenged the idea that native plants always look messy. In a widely shared TikTok, he argues that people who believe this are overlooking the actual quality of the landscaping.

What's happening?

Zach of Main Line Gardens, based in Malvern, Pennsylvania, shared the TikTok clip in response to the familiar complaint that native landscaping makes yards look untidy.

As he succinctly explained, "Native plants don't make your yard look wild. A bad design does."

@mainlinegardens Native plants don't have to look wild or messy 🌿✨ The secret to a beautiful native landscape isn't avoiding native plants — it's thoughtful garden design. From structured pollinator beds and clean edging to layered textures and year-round interest, native landscaping can look polished, elegant, and intentional while supporting local ecosystems right here in Pennsylvania. Featuring Pennsylvania native plants like: 🌼 Coneflowers 🌼 Black-eyed Susans 🌾 Switchgrass 🌿 Inkberry Holly Native gardens help support bees, butterflies, and pollinators while reducing water use, fertilizer needs, and long-term landscape maintenance. Sustainable landscaping can absolutely be beautiful landscaping. Whether you love formal garden design, modern landscaping, cottage gardens, pollinator gardens, or low maintenance outdoor spaces, native plants can create a landscape that's both stunning and environmentally friendly. Visit Main Line Gardens in Malvern for native plants, landscape inspiration, pollinator garden ideas, sustainable landscaping, garden design tips, and expert planting advice. #NativePlants #NativeGarden #PennsylvaniaNativePlants #PollinatorGarden #SustainableLandscaping #GardenDesign #LandscapeDesign #NativeLandscaping #EcoFriendlyLandscaping #LowMaintenanceGarden #PerennialGarden #PollinatorFriendly #WildlifeGarden #BeeFriendlyGarden #ButterflyGarden #MainLineGardens #MalvernPA #PennsylvaniaGardening #GardenInspiration #LandscapeInspiration #OutdoorLiving #BackyardGoals #GardenIdeas #Coneflowers #BlackEyedSusans #Switchgrass #InkberryHolly #HabitatGarden #BeautifulGardens #LandscapingIdeas ♬ original sound - Main Line Gardens

Zach added, "One of the biggest myths we hear is that native gardens have a messy look or an overgrown look to them. But the truth is native plants can look just as polished, intentional, and elegant as any traditional landscaping."

He then featured several native Pennsylvanian flower species, like black-eyed Susans and cone flowers, that benefit pollinators that support food production.

He showed off other native plants like switchgrass and Autumn jazz viburnum, which can easily beautify a garden without making it look messy.

"The secret isn't avoiding native plants," Zach said. "It's thoughtful design. When native landscapes are planned well, they actually need less water, fewer chemicals and less maintenance once established. And they're gorgeous."

Why does native plant landscaping matter?

Once native yards are established, they usually result in spending less money on upkeep, less weekend yard work, and fewer landscaping expenses over time.

As more people look for ways to make their homes easier to maintain, a native plant yard is again showing up as a smart solution. Replacing even part of a conventional lawn can help.

A full yard transformation is not necessary to start seeing results. Swapping out just one section for native plants can reduce mowing and irrigation needs while maintaining a beautiful yard.

As traditional lawns often require substantial water and other inputs to stay green, native plants easily show how they're naturally better suited to local conditions.

What are people saying?

People enjoyed hearing what Zach had to say about native plant landscaping. One person even shared their own native plants in their backyard.

"Yes! I'm doing a polished cottage garden style but with native plants," another commenter wrote.

"Mine is a little polished a little chaotic, depends on the area. But I love it!" a third person said.

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