Homeowner shares before-and-after transformation after ditching 'boring' lawn

"Saving all these images to my landscape design folder … I am inspired."

A homeowner's dramatic front-yard makeover is turning heads on Reddit after they shared a before-and-after showing how a plain patch of grass was transformed over three years into a layered, colorful garden.

What's happening?

In a post on the r/NoLawns subreddit, the homeowner wrote: "I got rid of my boring lawn!" The post included photos of a front yard that changed from simple grass into a lush planting filled with shrubs, perennials, and winding grassy paths.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The original poster said in the comments that the earlier photo was from three years ago and that, after the tree line was cut back, they used wood chips, home compost, and chicken manure to build a hugelkultur bed over much of the lawn.

They said they planted divisions of shrubs, trees, and perennials rather than seeds.

Why does it matter?

Traditional turf can be expensive and time-consuming to maintain.

Swapping even part of a lawn for a more natural landscape can reduce mowing, watering, and chemical use, which can save homeowners money on maintenance and lower water bills.

Native-plant lawns are especially helpful because they are often better adapted to local conditions and can support pollinators and other wildlife.

Homeowners do not have to go all in, either. Even a partial lawn replacement can offer benefits, though the original poster explained that their project was done gradually instead of all at once, making a full lawn transformation feasible.

What are people saying?

Commenters were largely impressed by the results.

"Wow! The newly done area is lush and beautiful!" one person wrote.

"That looks so good! Great work," another user added, while someone else praised the design for adding "texture and depth."

"Saving all these images to my landscape design folder … I am inspired," one commenter shared.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.