Landscaper shares breathtaking before-and-after video of yard makeover: 'Looks amazing'

"Cannot wait to see this in the spring!"

Los Angeles-based landscaper and TikToker Madeleine (@mad_forbes) shared a video of a total garden overhaul, with a beautiful new space that highlights plants that grow native to the area and are appropriate for the California climate.

In the "before" part of the video, Madeleine explains that the yard originally had an orange tree and a black walnut, and several agave plants, which were removed.

#losangeles #queer #queergardening #landscapersoftiktok #landscaper #landscaping #gardensoftiktok #gardening #canativeplants #gardenersoftiktok #ediblegarden #fruittrees #ediblelandscaping ♬ original sound - madeleine @mad_forbes The backyard of my final project of 2024 ~ the landscape was pretty bare except for a few focal trees on the perimeter such as a loquat, black walnut, & ficus trees. The only removal we really had to do in the back were the agaves, making this a pretty easy canvas to work with. We installed drip irrigation throughout, lots of mulch, a DG seating area with rusted metal bender board, a DG play area, lots of zig-zagged paver pathways, solar lights, avocado and Meyer lemon trees, and tonsss of natives. We planted white yarrow, white sage, celestial blue salvia, a Baja fairy duster, bladderpod, showy penstemon, apricot mallow, asters, goldenrod, matilija poppy, desert lavender, deergrass, & more! #fyp

In the "after," the video shows a completely reimagined area, with "an avocado and meyer lemon trees added to their mini-orchard, [two] redwood garden beds … and tonsss of natives," as well as two decomposed granite areas — one for a play area and one for seating.

The garden beds are full of salad greens like frisée, arugula, and spinach.

In another video, Madeleine writes, "I specialize in CA natives, fruit trees, edibles, cut flowers, and irrigation. I offer design services, consulting work, ongoing maintenance, [and] irrigation repair/ installation."

Much of Madeleine's TikToks showcase various garden redesigns, which move away from non-natives and customary grasses and towards beautifying with mulch, stepping stones, and native plants like succulents, fescue, coyote mint, and monkey flower.

Native plants — which grow naturally in areas without human germination — can be stunning and vibrant in color and variety. Upgrading a yard by planting native species usually requires much less water than traditional grasses, so gardeners save money while using less when it comes to resources.

The website Lawn Love reports that a lawn made of native plants can save up to 60% of the water that conventional grasses use, and it adds that xeriscaping, which is a process of designing a garden to reduce or eliminate the need for irrigation, can save even more.

Commenters loved the look of the new garden.

"Looks amazing!" said one, and another wrote, "So awesome!"

Another commenter looked forward to an update when what Madeleine describes as a "super color-rich bed" blooms into its full spectrum of hues, writing, "Gorgeous!! Cannot wait to see this in the spring!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.