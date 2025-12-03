Homeowner shares before-and-after photos after transforming lifeless yard: 'Takes my breath away'

"You took it to the next level!"

Transitioning from a monoculture lawn to a native plant yard can be an arduous process, but one Reddit poster demonstrated why it's absolutely worth the effort.

Alongside attached photos of a water feature, wildflowers, native plants, and the pollinators it attracted, they shared their story on the r/NoLawns subreddit.

"Two years ago, I began the process of converting my typical backyard lawnscape into [a] native habitat," the original poster began. "Beginning in the fall of 2023, I spent most weekends lugging carloads of arborist wood chips from a township park, which were then applied to heaping piles of leaves collected from around the neighborhood."

They went on to say that two seasons later, the leaves and natural material had decomposed enough to allow for the planting of native plant species. Meanwhile, two wine barrels and a Harbor Freight pump were used to create a unique water feature.

"I look forward to adding more evergreen cover and shade-loving plants and sedges during the cold months ahead," they said.

The OP added that the flowing water from the wine-barrel reservoir and trickling water attracted neighborhood birds, like sparrows and wrens. When the barrels began to feel the effects of the colder temperatures, they pivoted to create a stream that flowed into a small pond.

Native plant yards offer a myriad of benefits, including reduced lawn maintenance, lower water use, and a reduced need for pesticides.

Native plants also help boost biodiversity, attract local wildlife and pollinators, create new habitats, and offer greater resistance to local weather conditions.

Those interested in upgrading their yard from a monoculture yard to a biodiverse yard, or rewilding their yard, can ask their local nursery about the best native plants to use in their area, as well as search the National Wildlife Federation database. Clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are also accessible native lawn choices.

The Redditors were in awe of the transformation.

"Wow," one poster exclaimed. "Takes my breath away."

"You made a whole damn ecosystem!" another applauded. "I know we all aim to improve biodiversity and the natural world around us, but you took it to the next level!"

