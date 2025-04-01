Homeowner faces disappointing reality before diving into outdoor project: 'You need to remedy the issue'

"I would say your better bet is to take it by sections."

A Redditor's inquiry about native plants that can outcompete invasive and non-native species sparked an insightful conversation in the r/NativePlantGardening community.

The user, who lives in Southeast Pennsylvania, explained that their property has a mix of turf grass, fescue, crabgrass, dandelion, Japanese stiltgrass, and lesser celandine.

"I would like to convert 2 acres of non-natives to meadow/natives," the OP added, noting that they wanted to make the area pollinator-friendly. "I have neither the time nor funds to do it properly and remove all of the turf, etc. before sowing natives."

Of the vegetation the OP listed, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources considers Japanese stiltgrass and lesser celandine as invasive in the state.

One commenter suggested using Prairie Moon Nursery since it has a filter for more aggressive native varieties that could address the OP's issue. Several Redditors vouched for the online plant merchant, which sells native plants to encourage ecosystem restoration and promote cleaner air and water.

Many people cited goldenrods and asters as a potential solution to the OP's predicament. Others offered "native 'garden bullies,'" like Virginia creepers, trumpet vines, and wild strawberries.

Rewilding a yard with native species will benefit both the homeowner and local wildlife. These plants are already acclimatized to the region, saving gardeners time and money on water, fertilizers, and pesticides. They also support pollinators, which help protect our food supply.

However, a few insisted that the OP would have to address the root of the problem directly by getting their hands dirty.

"You will not be rid of invasives solely by planting natives," one person responded. "You need to remedy the issue before putting in your more desirable plants."

"Without removing it, it will probably take quite a while to get anything to fully take over the area," someone else wrote. "I would say your better bet is to take it by sections, cover with cardboard to kill off what's there, and then seed in some natives."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.