Homeowner stunned after officials shut down simple property change: 'It's very upsetting'

"The town has gone back a few decades in its development."

Gardening on your property can be a very fulfilling and beneficial hobby. But if regulators impose limitations on what may be planted, it can turn stressful.

In the r/NoLawns subreddit, a Reddit user shared a predicament they had with their local government: new rules that prevented homeowners from planting anything except grass on the "hellstrip" patches of land between streets and sidewalks.

"My town (my house is not in an HOA) wants only grass on the hellstrip," the poster said. "... Currently, there is thyme and alyssum growing there. I got rid of all the grass and have mostly native plants for pollinators everywhere. It's very upsetting that the town has gone back a few decades in its development and now values dead green desert over beauty and bees."

They asked for advice on how to handle the change and if they could plant anything that fit the description and would still support pollinators and native species.

Commenters chimed in with suggestions and potential solutions, including getting involved in city council meetings to make a case for native plants.

"If this is still at the proposal stage, I would suggest fighting the proposal. Rally some people to call their council members and the mayor. Put together some information and testify politely when this comes up before the council," one user wrote.

Another person said: "There are a lot of native grasses that are short enough for a hellstrip. I have some small ones in mine along with some that probably violate a height limit, but they do not block visibility. I did have to trim mine some to keep them off the sidewalk."

"Sedges native to NJ are your new best friends, friend! They can be beautiful, hardy, water-smart, salt-tolerant, support pollinators and other important insects, and if you choose wisely, they never have to be mowed," someone else commented.

It can be so frustrating to put effort into a DIY home project such as beautifying your lawn or garden only for an HOA board or city ordinance to try to eliminate it. Unfortunately, many such regulations have prevented homeowners from installing native plant lawns and solar panels.

These upgrades offer a lot of benefits, including saving money on yard maintenance and utility bills. They are also sustainable for the environment and support biodiversity in your local ecosystem. When these problems arise, it's important to know your options and how to work with your HOA to come to a compromise or make change.

