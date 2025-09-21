Proud homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of 3-year front yard transformation: 'Gorgeous'

A homeowner showed off jaw-dropping before-and-after pics of their yard with r/NoLawns.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

After replacing their sparse front lawn with native perennials three years ago, the OP's yard blossomed beautifully. They planted the plants directly into the soil instead of using seeds, including flowers like bee balm that are native to their home state of North Carolina.

Native lawns, like the OP's, have many benefits. According to the U.S. Forest Service, native plants require less water than more traditional lawns, helping you save on your water bill. That's because they're already accustomed to the environment they're growing in, so they require less upkeep. They also require fewer pesticides (though if you do have a pest problem, there are some great chemical-free ways to address it, like trap crops, for example).

This ultimately makes for a cheaper, more convenient yard. As far as the environment is concerned, native plants are a crucial food source for pollinators, including bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds, upon which 35% of the world's food crops depend, per the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

People are waking up to the benefits of native plant lawns. In fact, the Nampa, Idaho, city government offers its residents $5,000 to make the switch. You don't have to go for wildflowers like the OP did, either. Some homeowners opt for native grasses, like buffalo grass, which stay lush all year round.

If you're interested, remember to do your research. While bee balm thrives in North Carolina, it doesn't make much sense to plant it in Arizona, for example. In more arid conditions, xeriscaping may be the best option.

Commenters were blown away by the OP's yard transformation. "Goals!" one exclaimed.

"This looks great!"

"Gorgeous!!" another said. "Great work and the results are stunning. Be proud of that garden!"

