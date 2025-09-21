  • Home Home

Proud homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of 3-year front yard transformation: 'Gorgeous'

"This looks great!" one commenter wrote.

by Sara Traynor
"This looks great!" one commenter wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A homeowner showed off jaw-dropping before-and-after pics of their yard with r/NoLawns.

"This looks great!" one commenter wrote.
Photo Credit: Reddit
"This looks great!" one commenter wrote.
Photo Credit: Reddit

After replacing their sparse front lawn with native perennials three years ago, the OP's yard blossomed beautifully. They planted the plants directly into the soil instead of using seeds, including flowers like bee balm that are native to their home state of North Carolina.

Native lawns, like the OP's, have many benefits. According to the U.S. Forest Service, native plants require less water than more traditional lawns, helping you save on your water bill. That's because they're already accustomed to the environment they're growing in, so they require less upkeep. They also require fewer pesticides (though if you do have a pest problem, there are some great chemical-free ways to address it, like trap crops, for example).

This ultimately makes for a cheaper, more convenient yard. As far as the environment is concerned, native plants are a crucial food source for pollinators, including bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds, upon which 35% of the world's food crops depend, per the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

People are waking up to the benefits of native plant lawns. In fact, the Nampa, Idaho, city government offers its residents $5,000 to make the switch. You don't have to go for wildflowers like the OP did, either. Some homeowners opt for native grasses, like buffalo grass, which stay lush all year round.

If you're interested, remember to do your research. While bee balm thrives in North Carolina, it doesn't make much sense to plant it in Arizona, for example. In more arid conditions, xeriscaping may be the best option.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Commenters were blown away by the OP's yard transformation. "Goals!" one exclaimed.

"This looks great!"

"Gorgeous!!" another said. "Great work and the results are stunning. Be proud of that garden!"

What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

Not enough time ⏳

Not enough space 🤏

It seems too hard 😬

I have a garden already 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x