Gardener shares early stage transformation photos in dealing with messy, invasive-filled lawn: 'That looks amazing'

"I had a feeling it might be a disaster when I started."

This Redditor's clever thinking is helping to save their lawn.

While they are still dealing with a problematic invasive species, they shared hopeful progress pictures to r/NativePlantGardening.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"About 3 years ago I converted this space from lawn," they explained in a comment. "Even when it was lawn, it was a lot of mock strawberry, chickweed, creeping charlie, and other lawn invaders. I've generally managed to keep worse invasives at bay."

"I had a feeling it might be a disaster when I started," they continued. "So, among other things, I planted about 30 plugs of scarlet bee-balm. … And it turns out it has been somewhat of a disaster, and the bee balm does restore some of my sanity when I look at it."

The photos show all types of greenery enveloping the lawn. However, beautiful red flowers have emerged — a result of their decision to spread scarlet beebalm nearly three years ago.

Native plant lawns boast a ton of benefits for both you and the environment, and the original poster's action plan demonstrates that even small changes can have a positive impact — even if the battle against ecosystem-harming, high-maintenance invasives is ongoing.

For one, incorporating native species into your garden or lawn will save you time and money. Native plants require less frequent watering than monoculture lawns, so you'll save big on your water bill. You'll also forgo many maintenance costs, as native plant lawns require little to no mowing, fertilization, or pesticides.

Native plants also provide support for pollinators such as butterflies and bees. Even little changes, including avoiding pesticides or installing a birdbath, can make your garden pollinator-friendly.

Ready to reap the benefits? Start with our guide to switching to a natural lawn, and check out this Native Plant Finder from the National Wildlife Federation.

One user found success in a similar plant.

"Scarlet Bee balm is awesome," they shared. "I wanted some years ago but the only one I could find was Jacob Cline. Still, the hummingbirds like it so I keep it around. Not as much as you have, though. That looks amazing!"

