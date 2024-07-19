Rookie gardener seeks advice after making major errors planting new trees: 'It will take about three years'

A user took to Reddit to seek help in solving their gardening woes by asking what they should do to save several trees that they had planted the year before.

The post garnered a lot of attention from gardening enthusiasts who were keen to share their opinions on what the original poster should do to encourage the trees to grow.

"Beginner mistakes were made planting these trees 1 year ago. Save or sacrifice?" the OP wrote above a picture of the five very small trees on the edge of what appeared to be a patch of lawn. The user further noted that the trees were not doing very well in their present position.

"It's really important to create a barrier between grass and trees, otherwise it competes for water and nutrients," advised one commenter.

While this is sound advice, and the consensus did seem to be that the OP could save the trees, a better option may be to remove the trees and grass entirely, opting instead for native plant landscaping that focuses on plants that won't out-compete anything for water or nutrients.

As native plants are adapted to the local environment, there is no need to spend money on expensive fertilizers or pest control, which makes them more cost-effective and protects the planet, as many synthetic fertilizers contain harmful chemicals.

Xeriscaping — designing gardens to reduce or eliminate the need for watering -— using native plants can also help conserve water usage, which is not only great for reducing bills but also helps to conserve this vital natural resource.

If you still want some green on the ground, you can replace traditional lawns with clover or buffalo grass.

All of these options will save you time and money on lawn maintenance, as well as provide a habitat that is more suitable for pollinating insects that are vital for protecting our food production.

You don't even need to overhaul your entire garden, as even a partial lawn replacement can help you reap the benefits native plants provide.

A native plant garden would also help you avoid the issues the OP experienced with their trees, which several commenters agreed needed more space.

"If you haven't the space enough for them, perhaps ask an adjoining neighbor if they would like to adopt one," one user suggested.

"It will take about three years before you start seeing good growth," another one stated.

