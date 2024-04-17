Green-thumbed homeowner sparks inspiration with photos showcasing front yard in bloom: 'Your garden is lovely'

"It can be hard work, but it's so worth it."

Another day, another beautiful garden update in r/Gardening.

A Reddit user delighted the subreddit by sharing pictures of their thriving garden. The post contains several images of their front lawn's garden bed, which includes a variety of plants.

"Daisy May, Double play gold spirea, butterfly weed (with featured bee), Wee white hydrangea, and lavender! We love our garden and supporting the pollinators!" the original poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

A garden bed like this one is a great way to experience some of the benefits of a native plant lawn. These plants will not only bring vibrant colors and visual appeal to your yard, but they'll also attract and support pollinators like bees and butterflies.

This kind of native garden is low-maintenance, needing little to no watering or weeding, which saves you time and money. It's a win-win.

Taking care of your garden offers benefits beyond just saving money: It boosts your mood and provides excellent exercise.

Studies show that gardening reduces anxiety and stress, decreases feelings of depression, and increases overall happiness. Several Japanese studies found that just looking at plants — or even images of them — improved participants' moods. It's also excellent exercise. It's as demanding as walking or bicycling and will help keep you healthy.

If you're ready to transform your monoculture lawn into a native plant lawn, you can check out our guides on how to rewild your lawn and transition to a natural lawn.

The Reddit user encouraged others to make the switch, saying, "It can be hard work, but it's so worth it, especially when you get to watch how much all of the pollinators love it."

Commenters were happy to see another gardening success story.

One user said, "Your garden is lovely!"

"Love your garden," another commented. "This is inspiration for my next setup. Thank you for posting this."

