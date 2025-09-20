Gardener shares exciting before-and-after photos of blossoming first-year plants: 'I can't believe they are growing so fast'

A gardener gushed about the rapid progress of their native plant lawn, and the internet celebrated right along with them. Posting in r/NativePlantGardening, the Redditor shared before-and-after photos of their yard just two-and-a-half months apart, marveling at the difference.

"I can't believe they are growing so fast," the original poster wrote. The post quickly drew attention from fellow gardeners, many of whom praised the lush transformation and offered encouragement.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

One commenter wrote, "Wonderful results. Always cautious with summer planting but you had great success. Congrats on the start to your native journey."

The enthusiasm reflected admiration for the garden and highlighted a broader shift away from monoculture grass lawns.

Many homeowners are now embracing resource-saving alternatives such as native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping, which reduces water use with drought-tolerant plants.

As reported by the Associated Press, some homeowners are experimenting with seed mixes that come with certain types of native grasses. Others are looking to replace traditional lawns with pollinator-friendly or edible plants.

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

These options often require less mowing, watering, and chemical treatment, allowing people to reduce utility bills and lawn care time.

Moreover, according to the American Society of Landscape Architects, native plants are naturally hardy and healthy. They can also prevent water runoff and decrease pollution.

Per the U.S. Forest Service, native plants provide food like nectar and seeds to pollinators and wildlife. Pollinator Partnership explained that this helps counter population declines caused by habitat loss and human development.

A report from the Guardian noted that insect decline causes approximately 500,000 early deaths annually due to a reduced supply of healthy foods.

With challenges this widespread, even modest changes at home can make a difference. Even partial lawn replacements can deliver noticeable benefits, showing that small changes add up. For instance, upgrading yards by using organic fertilizer or switching to natural lawns helps lower water use while supporting healthier ecosystems.

The gardener's photos showed how quickly these changes could take hold, sometimes within just a few months, proving that sustainable landscaping is an achievable goal.

Commenters showed their appreciation for the garden.

"Impressive work, you're hired! (Can you start work here on Monday?)" joked a commenter.

Another wrote, "What a great lil garden! Congratulations."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.