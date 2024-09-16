  • Home Home

Homeowner devastated by lawn maintenance company's destructive actions in their backyard: 'That's unacceptable'

"You really have to hold people's hands when it comes to this stuff."

by Lindy Whitehouse
"You really have to hold people’s hands when it comes to this stuff."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A homeowner was left feeling frustrated after a lawn maintenance company destroyed their emerging native plants

Taking to the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, the homeowner shared their dismay at the landscaping company that had cut half their native plants right as they were emerging for spring. The native plants included Gregg's blue mist, Mexican bush sage, and some sedge species. 

"You really have to hold people's hands when it comes to this stuff."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"You really have to hold people's hands when it comes to this stuff."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster explained that the misunderstanding had occurred because they were having their fence replaced, and the backyard was left exposed at the time the lawn maintenance was blowing leaves and mowing lawns within the community. 

The OP shared several pictures that showed the devastating turn of events. "HOA supports my frustration," they wrote. "I am going to take the opportunity to educate the landscaper and point out the issue!"

Fortunately for the OP, the homeowners association supports their frustration, but this is not always the case. There have been increasing reports of HOAs preventing homeowners from making eco-friendly, money-saving upgrades to their properties, such as installing solar panels or planting native plants. Not only would these upgrades help people save money on their bills, but they can also help conserve resources and reduce the amount of dirty energy used within our homes. 

Native plants are a great way to conserve water and reduce the money spent on the expensive fertilizers that are often required to maintain a traditional, monoculture lawn. Native plants also provide a number of benefits to the environment, such as supporting pollinators, and are also used in rain gardens to provide natural protection against flooding.

Watch now: Could your lawn be tanking your home's resale value?

Talking to HOAs about situations like these can be a great way to get a conversation started that can help to change their rules to accommodate money-saving, eco-friendly upgrades. 

Commenters on this post shared the OP's frustration, especially around the landscaping company's lack of knowledge on native plants. 

"I don't know if it's ignorance or willful ignorance, but you really have to hold people's hands when it comes to this stuff," one person wrote

Another said: "That's unacceptable."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"It is an organization that believes it is strongest when the various powers of the individual superheroes come together and make the big robot."
Business

Meet the stealth group tackling the world's biggest problems — the 'Voltron' of climate solutions

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x