Homeowner seeks help in online forums after noticing concerning drooping throughout garden: 'This is so scary'

A gardener has reached out to fellow plant enthusiasts for urgent help with their drooping native plants.

The worried gardener asked for help on the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening after admitting they were too embarrassed to ask their local gardening group for help with an urban patch filled with native plants. The gardener, who is in Zone 6A, explained that many of the plants were spreading out of control and falling over after they had bloomed.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The gardener shared that the patch contains a range of native plants including wild petunia, button blazing star, foxglove beardtongue, obedient plant, nodding onion, and aromatic aster. The gardener asked the community what else they needed to plant to prevent the plants from collapsing.

"I feel like I'm missing a grass or sedge? Help!" they wrote.

Many of the commenters confirmed that they were indeed missing grasses and sedges in this mix and that planting them between the flowering plants would help prevent them from drooping.

One commenter suggested, "Get some other plants with sturdy stalks to help prop it all up."

Others suggested adding fertilizer to the soil could be the problem as the plants don't need all the extra nutrients.

"These plants do not need watering or rich soil, a recipe for flopping," wrote another.

Native plants are a great addition to any garden because they provide myriad benefits. The first being that they are much easier to maintain than ornamental plants and grass lawns. This is because they are adapted to the local soil and weather conditions so don't require extra fertilizer or substantial watering which saves you both time and money on water bills and gardening supplies.

According to the EPA, landscape irrigation is estimated to account for around one-third of all residential use nationwide in the United States — a staggering nine billion gallons per day. Reducing this would go a long way towards conserving this vital resource.

In addition to being easier to maintain, rewilding your yard also contributes to the local ecosystem by providing food and shelter for local wildlife. This includes populations of pollinators such as birds, bees, and butterflies, which are essential for food security.

Some commenters suggested the OP should try a Chelsea chop to keep their plants from falling.

One commenter explained how to do it, writing, "Cut just before the flowers are formed. cut halfway down the stems only on the perimeter, leaving the stems in the center intact."

"Oooh this is so scary," the OP replied.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.