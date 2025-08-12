Homeowner makes 'magical' discovery after transforming backyard: 'From basically zero ... to hundreds or thousands per night'

"It really is incredible what a difference we can make in such a short period of time!"

Small changes can make big differences when it comes to landscaping options.

A homeowner's video post (click through if the video embed does not appear below) on r/NativePlantGardening shows that even a tiny city garden can light up in ways you never imagined.

After opting to make the change to a native plant garden, hundreds of unexpected guests now visit the yard every night.

The video showed the fenced-in backyard at twilight bursting with fireflies. Their twinkling lights make the garden all the more inviting with an ethereal aura.

"We never had fireflies. Now we have hundreds," the OP wrote.

Rewilding your yard with native plants will save money on water, fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides for the very simple fact that natural lawns don't require nearly as much upkeep. Unlike traditional grass lawns that guzzle water by the gallon daily, native lawns do what they do best — thrive naturally.

On top of requiring fewer chemicals and water, native lawns are also better for the environment because they create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators — the backbone of our food supply. According to the USDA, pollinators are responsible for the reproduction of 75% of the world's flowering plants and about 35% of the world's food crops.

Use Audubon's Native Plant Database to find which plants are native to your gardening zone to start reaping the benefits. Other eco-friendly lawn replacements include buffalo grass, clover, wildflowers, or vegetable gardens. Many who have chosen to upgrade their yard through rewilding wish they had done it sooner. One homeowner vowed they "will never go back."

The firefly garden was an inspiration for all, urging several gardeners to share their own firefly stories.

"Magical!" exclaimed one Redditor.

Another wrote, "We had a massive surge in firefly population after we decided to vastly reduce how often we mowed the lawn, and stopped picking up all the leaves in the fall. Like, from basically zero fireflies to hundreds or thousands per night."

"It really is incredible what a difference we can make in such a short period of time! In just a few months we were seeing fireflies every single night after never having them before. Planted a bunch more plants, mostly natives, and this year the fireflies are back in droves. Like a meteor shower across the yard and through the trees every night!" shared a third.

