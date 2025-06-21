  • Home Home

Homeowners heartbroken after security cameras captures local kids' thoughtless act on their property: 'How do you emotionally recover?'

"I'm sorry this happened."

by Cassidy Lovell
"I'm sorry this happened."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A blooming garden was pointlessly destroyed by passersby. 

These Ohio homeowners spent several years transforming their front yard into a beautiful native pollinator garden, only to have it vandalized by a group of kids. The couple shared the security footage to r/NativePlantGardening and asked for advice on how to proceed.

"Unfortunately, a few days ago a group of teenagers vandalized the garden," the original poster wrote. "They trampled beds, pulled up plants, broke our young black gum tree in half, and one even stepped onto our porch. … How do you protect a native garden in public-facing spaces? How do you emotionally recover when your labor of love gets destroyed?"

Our native garden was vandalized by teens: how would you respond or protect the space?
byu/kuat_makan_durian inNativePlantGardening

To some people, this act of vandalism may seem like no big deal — it's just dirt and plants. But this couple spent time and money creating a pollinator paradise, so it's no surprise that its destruction is disheartening. 

It's not just a loss for the couple; it's also a loss for the neighborhood. The OP mentioned that "strangers have stopped to thank us for making the street feel more alive."

This yard is a unique beauty, but native plant gardens offer more than aesthetic appeal. They are much better for the environment than traditional grass lawns. While traditional lawns are ecological dead zones, native lawns are extremely biodiverse and provide shelter for local wildlife and support for pollinators.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Rewilding your yard can also save you time and money. Once established, native lawns are fairly low maintenance and require less mowing, watering, and weeding than traditional lawns. You don't need to go all out to enjoy the benefits of native plants, either. A simple switch to a native grass, such as clover or buffalo, is a great place to start.

Redditors expressed their sympathy and suggested ways to prevent such destruction from happening again.

"I'm sorry this happened," one commenter wrote. "Remember that the vast majority of passers by enjoyed your plantings, these kids are rare outliers. It looks like they didn't put all that much effort into it and it was not pre-planned. A short picket fence might have stopped them, or maybe a sign that the location is under video surveillance."

"Looks like an opportunistic vandalism, they didn't really attack anything deeper in the bed. Maybe a fence on the sidewalk-facing side would serve as a psychological barrier," another user suggested.

Should homeowners associations be able to determine what you grow in your garden?

Yes 💯

Only if it impacts your neighbors 🏘️

Depends on what you're growing 🌼

Heck no 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x