Homeowner shares video of impressive mid-summer garden transformation: 'Love the diversity'

There is just something magical about walking through a garden in full bloom at twilight.

A Reddit user shared just this in a recent post to r/NativePlantGardening. In the post, they shared a short video of their garden as they strolled through in the dying light after a much-needed summer rain.

In the short clip, blooms of red, magenta, white, and yellow can be seen dotting the landscape. They also showed close-ups of visiting pollinators making their final rounds of the evening.

Native plant gardens like this one are always sure to be stunning, but in addition to their beauty, they provide numerous benefits to local ecosystems and are lighter on your wallet, too.

Native plant gardens utilize indigenous plants that naturally occur in the region and have historical roots stretching back thousands of years. These plants are well-suited to the area's moisture levels, soil conditions, weather, and overall ecosystem — of which these plants have become embedded.

Native plants play a crucial role in the ecosystem by forming mutualistic relationships with local wildlife. Native flowers attract local pollinators, providing them with a food source, while the pollinators help fertilize the plants, promoting their regrowth. This ongoing cycle supports the entire ecosystem and benefits humans as well, aiding in the growth of produce each spring. By attracting more pollinators to your garden, you can enjoy larger, more abundant, and tastier fruits and vegetables.

Still not convinced? If you're looking for a stunning yard that saves both time and money, consider a native plant yard. Native plants require minimal maintenance — so say goodbye to frequent mowing and weeding. Plus, native plants thrive off of the natural rainfall in your region, so you can save on watering costs and effort, too.

If you're hesitant about fully committing to a native plant yard, even partially replacing your grass lawn with native plants can offer significant environmental, time, and cost benefits. You'll still enjoy many of the advantages while gradually transitioning to a more sustainable landscape.

In response to the beautiful native plant landscape shared on Reddit, commenters complimented their efforts and made suggestions of other native plants they could add in the future.

"Love the diversity," wrote one user.

Another said, "Consider a pink clethra for the back row."

