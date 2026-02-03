Gardener stuns with photos of thriving years-long project: 'This is so gorgeous'

It's cold and gloomy outside for most in the U.S., but one Redditor's summer garden photos are giving plant lovers major spring fever.

In the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, one user shared images of their native garden (in USDA Zone 6b) from last summer. Filled with lush greenery and native blooms, the post is drawing eyes for the way it transforms a typical yard into a pollinator-friendly oasis.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The gardener, who started planting in 2020, said they've been focusing on adding more spring-blooming species over the past two years.

"It's starting to pay off," they wrote.

Photos from early spring of 2025 show budding perennials just waking up from winter. Images from July show a lush, full garden, rich in color and texture.

The garden is a beautiful sight and a reminder of the many benefits of replacing traditional lawns with native plants. Native plants can help cut maintenance time, lower water bills, and create habitats for bees, butterflies, and other pollinators. Even partial conversions can provide these benefits without needing a full yard overhaul.

The comments were all praise for this natural lawn.

"This is so gorgeous!! I love the little hardscaping touches like the black gate and bird bath. They really add a beautiful contrast to all the plants," shared one commenter.

"I can't wait until mine fills out like this," wrote another gardener.

And when asked for advice for anyone who might want a similar garden, the original poster delivered.

"Pay attention to what plants work well, accept that you'll try plants and they won't make it, embrace hardscaping (I got rocks, bricks, and my bird baths from Facebook marketplace), and be prepared for lots of weeding and editing," the OP explained.

No matter how experienced you are, this garden shows that patience, planning, and native plants can turn even a modest yard into a vibrant one.

