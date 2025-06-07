Landscaper shares stunning before-and-after photos after transforming client's lawn: 'What a huge improvement'

Browsing through a garden center offers many exotic delights, and it's easy to impulse-shop based on beauty alone.

However, native plants are stunning in their own right. With the right landscaper, turning a bland yard into a spectacular display of nature is possible.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

One New York landscaper did just that and posted their results on the subreddit r/NoLawns.

While they had hoped to convert 10 feet of turf into native plantings, the client opted for 4 feet instead. Undeterred, the landscaper got to work — and the results speak for themselves.

The post includes five photos of the new native plant garden from different angles. The young greenery hugs the corner of the house and winds gently toward the front door. With a mix of heights, soft textures, and shades of green, the plants bring a natural, welcoming feel to the home's exterior.

"What a huge improvement," one commenter exclaimed. Another said, "Beautiful!"

Swapping out even a small patch of traditional turf for native plants can make a big difference — not just visually, but practically. These plants are adapted to local conditions, so they need far less water, fertilizer, and upkeep than standard grass. That means lower water bills and less time spent mowing or maintaining the yard.

For homeowners, the perks are immediate: more free time, reduced maintenance costs, and a yard that thrives without constant attention.

But native landscaping also has ripple effects. By skipping chemical treatments and choosing plants that support local pollinators, homeowners contribute to a healthier, more balanced ecosystem. And that matters — pollinators like bees and butterflies play a huge role in protecting our food supply.

Replacing just part of your lawn with clover, buffalo grass, native plants, or a bit of xeriscaping can go a long way. You'll save water, skip constant upkeep, and still have a yard that looks great.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







