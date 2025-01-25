Passerby stumbles into a surprise plant garden in the most unlikely place: 'Whoever planted this is ... a beast'

"I want all of these in my front yard!!"

Sometimes we can find natural beauty in the most unexpected places. A user on TikTok went viral for his enthusiastic reaction to discovering a beautiful garden of native plants right next to a freeway.

Warning: The speaker in the video swears a ton when he gets excited.

In the video, user Jessie Dickson (@sacramentofoodforest) excitedly tours the garden of native plants. He describes what he's seeing using what can only be labeled "colorful" language. But who can blame him for getting excited when he encounters such unexpected beauty?

He identifies California poppies, yellow lupine, Cleveland sage, and California flannel bush and declares, "Whoever planted this is f***** beast!" He captions his video, "Even next to a busy highway, we still can provide some beef native biodiversity."

It is hard not to smile at the genuinely thrilled reaction of Dickson as he appreciates the splendor of the native plants. But the advantages of native plant gardens go well beyond their exquisite looks.

Native plants and wildlife benefit from each other. They are essential to pollination, as they attract insects, birds, and other small animals. In other words, even next to a busy freeway, a native plant garden is hugely important to the health of our ecosystem. And according to the U.S. Forest Service, native plants help reduce air pollution, prevent erosion, and provide shelter and food for wildlife.

But native plant gardens don't just have to appear next to freeways. Many homeowners are forgoing traditional lawns, which require tons of water and expensive maintenance, for beautiful native plant lawns. If you are interested in switching to a more natural lawn, check out this helpful guide.

The post inspired viewers.

"Thank you for listing the names so I can find and plant these," one user declared.

Another commenter was equally effusive, writing, "I want all of these in my front yard!!"

The creator responded to some comments and added: "Plant native. This is so easy to do. You never need to mow it. And you are helping the environment."

