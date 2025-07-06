Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of unconventional yard transformation: 'So much more visually interesting'

"It's hard to believe some people actually prefer the first picture."

A homeowner wowed Redditors after sharing stunning photos of their native plant garden in California. The original poster shared before-and-after images showcasing the significant growth after just three years following the transformation.

Redditors in the r/NativePlantGardening forum were blown away by the vibrant blooms and eager to learn more about the process.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"So much more visually interesting," wrote one user. "I like the mown path that invites you in."

"It's hard to believe some people actually prefer the first picture when they could have the amazing oasis in the second," added another Redditor. "It looks great OP. I love the orange."

What was once a conventional grass lawn is now a pollinator oasis filled with orange, purple, and white flowers. Some of the native plants growing in the yard include mugwort, California poppy, white sage, valley oak, deer grass, and common yarrow.

The OP also noted how they have a nice shaded area where their kids like to lounge on a blanket and picnic.

Switching to a native plant garden is not just aesthetically pleasing. It also offers numerous cost and environmental benefits. Since native plants have adapted to the local ecosystem, they conserve water and don't require much help from fertilizers and pesticides to thrive. As a result, you can expect to save $225 on water and $100 on fertilizers and pesticides each year after making the switch.

Growing native plants instead of monoculture grass also saves you time and energy on lawn maintenance. Unlike conventional grass lawns, native plant gardens don't require consistent upkeep from gas-powered mowers. That's a win for you and the environment.

Even a partial lawn replacement, such as xeriscaping or growing pockets of clover, can reap some of these money-saving benefits while reducing your household's environmental footprint.

Redditors continue to discuss the lawn's natural beauty.

"It looks like a meadow," responded one user. "So beautiful."

"And 10x more fire resistant too!" commented another Redditor.

