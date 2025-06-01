Homeowner unveils breathtaking before-and-after video of dramatic yard makeover: 'What a transformation'

"You can definitely sheet mulch with cardboard."

Landscaping restoration projects are often works of art, especially when you let native plants do the heavy lifting.

A recent TikTok clip revealed a stunning native lawn restoration in North Hollywood, California, posted by Madeleine (@mad_forbes). "What a transformation," one awestruck viewer noted. Considering the incredible before and after, the comment was more than warranted.

North Hollywood design & installation ~ we installed this CA native garden this past month using lots of paver pathways, a kurapia field for their dog to hang, a paver patio-extension for the client to put a table and chairs, & lots of CA natives such as penstemon eatonii, coyote mint, monkeyflower, apricot mallows, narrow-leaf milkweed, dudleyas, abutilon, showy penstemon, red buckwheat, & more. We made a yarrow meadow under their mature Meyer lemon tree and a mini swale for their drain pipe to run off into the landscape. We also updated their sweet sideyard by adding a layer of brick to extend their walkway for more functionality, mulch, and more plantings such as bush anemone, heuchera maxima, bleeding hearts, pacific coast iris, and Baja pitcher sage. Another project where we repurposed existing materials in the landscape (brick, blue stone, & pebbles for the swale).

Naysayers or those on the fence often consider native or natural lawns through the lens of wild, unbridled plant life taking over the backyard. This TikTok should disabuse that notion rather quickly.

The video starts by walking the viewer through a weed-strewn section of real estate, riddled with bald spots, overgrown stepping stones, and empty planting pots.

The after walkthrough unveiled an entirely new yard, with strategically placed mulch beds, curving paver pathways, a patio paveway extension, and California native plants, which will thrive in their home region with little to no maintenance.

Even the side yard looked like an entirely different area from the original, with brick lining and more mulch beds.

The biggest takeaway from the video was the simple solutions used throughout. It didn't require a massive upheaval of the existing real estate, but a carefully considered replacement process, removing weeds and restoring the yard with native plants familiar with that ecosystem.

The personal and financial aspects of native lawns draw more and more homeowners into the fold, once they realize the low maintenance, resource-conserving, and affordability factors.

It may take a little upfront work, but the long-term is the easiest part. A 2020 study by the EPA's WaterSense Program confirmed that upgrading to a native lawn reduced irrigation needs by up to 60%.

If you're worried about the upfront effort, study after study has shown the mental and physical health benefits of gardening far outweigh any negative factors. The Journal of Public Health found that gardening for 30 minutes daily can burn 150-300 calories.

A 2021 study in PLOS ONE reported that gardening for 20 minutes daily reduced symptoms of depression and anxiety by up to 30%. There's more than that, but you probably get the point.

The OP threw in some additional tips as well: "You can definitely sheet mulch with cardboard, but we put a few inches in thickness of mulch to help with weed suppression."

Another response post was all kudos: "Gorgeous!"

