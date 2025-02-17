Homeowner fights back after receiving threatening notice from code enforcement department: 'This all started because I just wanted to be left alone'

This actually ended up working in their favor.

A homeowner on r/NoLawns, a native plant lawn subreddit, fought back against unfair code enforcement with a loophole in Florida state law.

The OP took to Reddit after being reported to their city for supposedly violating their community's rules on lawns. The city's code enforcement officer threatened to fine them up to $5,000 if they didn't comply.

Specifics weren't given. Their grass may have been too long, though there was no particular length they were told to stick to. Fed up, the OP decided to go with a native lawn.

This actually ended up working in their favor. Commenters pointed out a little-known law that could help them bypass the community rules, which the OP detailed in an update post. "The code I was originally cited for specifies an exception for cultivated flowers and gardens," they said.

Apparently, a Florida Senate bill passed in 2019 (SB 82) protects "native, edible gardens" (as explained in the post).

One commenter from Florida shared their own experiences in a similar situation. "They were going to bulldoze our yard," they said. "Luckily, all of the wildflowers we encouraged to grow were edible. Literally one call to the local county annex extension fixed it and they told the code enforcement supervisor they couldn't dictate things protected under the law."

Although the OP was able to come out on top, not everyone is so lucky. Homeowners associations and nosy neighbors across the country have rules in place that are often antithetical to climate-friendly home solutions like native lawns or solar panels, unfairly deemed eyesores.

One Redditor's HOA tried to force them to remove their solar panels, despite there being no rule against them. Another person's HOA ordered them to slaughter their chickens.

However, the OP's clever solution shows that there's still hope. By researching your local and state laws (and being just a little petty), you can keep the eco-friendly changes you've made to your home.

"Honestly, this all started because I just wanted to be left alone lmao," the OP confessed, "but I'm glad it also helps the local wild life."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.