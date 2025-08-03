Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after video of yard transformation: 'Lush growth'

Commenters were wowed by the transformation, calling it "amazing" and saying they "love it!"

A Minnesota landscaping company is showing off the remarkable transformation going native can make in a lawn.

The before-and-after video, shared on Instagram by Rustic Hills Garden Co. (@rustichillsgardenco) shows off a backyard space that started as a basic grass lawn. One year later, the grass was gone, replaced with a variety of native flowers, grasses, and plants.

"Not to mention a thriving veggie garden in the raised beds!" the caption reads.

The centerpiece is a circular clover lawn that surrounds a small sitting area. After mowing it for a while, the homeowners decided to let the clover grow out, creating an eye-popping raised ring in the middle of the yard.

"The result is lush growth and a huge increase in flower production," the post says. "We saw many species of bees happily foraging!"

Of course, switching from grass to a natural lawn isn't just about aesthetics — although this transformation proves it can leave a yard looking more beautiful than before. It's also about promoting a thriving, healthier ecosystem.

Native plants are ideally suited for their environments, as they've typically spent decades or centuries adapting to them. They know how to thrive in their soil and weather conditions, and how to help local wildlife thrive as well. Pollinators, in particular, count on these plants being available so they can spread pollen and keep all parts of the ecosystem happy and healthy.

In this Minnesota yard, the clover provides even more benefits, such as providing local bunnies with healthy food while keeping them away from other plants. And the entire lawn looked lush and green during the warm Midwestern summer, despite apparently not having been watered for weeks.

Commenters were wowed by the transformation, calling it "amazing" and saying they "love it!" The clover lawn seemed to garner the most attention, with one commenter wishing they could be there to take it all in, in person.

"Oh wow," one commenter wrote. "Love the circle of clover. The fragrance must be so amazing!"

