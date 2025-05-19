Landscaper shares stunning photos two years after unconventional installation: 'You did an amazing job'

You may already be aware of the importance of filling your yard with plants that are suited to the climate and soil conditions of your region. But if you are still hesitant about replacing your lawn, one Redditor's garden could very well convince you.

They have indeed designed "an all-native landscape," which, two years later, displays "crazy" spring colors.

They shared the photos with the members of r/Ceanothus, a subreddit group named after a genus of shrubs and small trees most often clothed in a royal blue that buzzes all summer long. Some touches of pink, red, purple, and yellow make for a very welcoming and enjoyable location for humans … and pollinators.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Whether you are looking to rewild your yard or replace your lawn, native plants are the top choice to make. They require less maintenance than a lush carpet of grass, as they are best suited to your local environment — which means more free time, water, and money for you. They are also known to attract insects, including pollinators.

Even if you choose to rewild small patches of your garden rather than all of it, pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and beetles will definitely come visit it; and considering that nearly 80% of the 1,400 crops grown around the world to produce our food and plant-based products require pollination by animals, as stated by the U.S. Forest Service, that is a visit to be excited about.

The state of Utah has understood that well and is now offering its residents up to $3 per square foot of their unused turf.

"You did an amazing job! Lucky community to have in the area," one Reddit user said.

"Nice work, show us again annually," another one commented.

"I love this!" a third Redditor added. "So happy to see a large group looking for native landscaping. I wish all government agencies would go native with their landscaping."

