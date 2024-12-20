Gardener shares excitement after first major success with lawn transformation: 'This literally looks like a painting'

Have you ever heard the phrase "you reap what you sow"? Well, for one TikToker, this adage came to life in a surprisingly beautiful way.

In a recent video, homeowner Joseph (@planterjoey) excitedly shared their first major success from starting a native plant garden.

In the post, Joseph described their process of creating a native plant garden, from planting seeds to buying plants from a local store to ordering online. Joseph then surprised viewers with a major milestone and the source of their excitement: a native iris flower that had just bloomed in the garden.

Joseph added a touch of humor as they did the reveal, using a fun audio overlay and inserting voiceover snippets such as "It's happened — it's finally happened" and "This literally looks like a painting — come on, Monet!" Joseph also mentioned that they've always been really into irises because "they look like an alien flower." Joseph continued the video by sharing that the featured iris was in fact a unique cross between iris versicolor and Iris virginica.

Joseph's journey with native gardening is a great example of the rewards that come from rewilding your yard. By focusing on growing native species, it's possible to create a low-maintenance garden that can thrive without chemical fertilizers or excessive watering.

Joseph's video also showed how native gardens have become more popular. A growing number of homeowners are embracing the benefits of cultivating plants that require fewer resources. Native gardens also help restore balance to local ecosystems that may have been disturbed by urbanization or the spread of non-native species.

"Honestly there is nothing better than watching someone so passionate about their work," one commenter wrote. "Congrats!"

Another said, "Iris are one of my favorite flowers which says a lot because I freaking love flowers."

"Beautiful!!" a third wrote.

