Gardener shares stunning image of their otherworldly yard: 'This looks so good'

by Jenna Reilly
As autumn brings about beautiful fall foliage, one homeowner shared their colorful native garden and all its wildlife visitors with the Reddit community. 

The r/NativePlantGardening group enjoyed seeing the beautiful native plants in the gardener's post titled "Fall Feeling of Fulfillment." The first photo featured various plants and trees decked out in green, orange, and maroon fall colors. 

In the second photo, a bright red cardinal is perched on a tree branch. The original poster wrote: "My small native patio garden is busy with feeding squirrels, mice, chipmunks, sparrows, finches, cardinals, bluejays, and many more critters. I feel like by planting it I opened a neighborhood food pantry!"

By planting a native garden, the OP also freed up time for themselves. Native plants, including flowers, trees, and shrubs, require less maintenance and manual labor, allowing gardeners to spend more time enjoying their yard instead of working on it. 

Native plants also require less water consumption, leading to lower water bills. They don't need expensive chemical treatments either since they thrive in their natural environments. 

As shown in the photos, native gardens are beautiful and create a healthy ecosystem for all kinds of pollinators, such as birds and butterflies, helping them perform their critical work of protecting our food supply. 

Switching to a low-maintenance natural lawn like clover or buffalo grass can also save homeowners both time and money. Even a partial lawn replacement allows homeowners to reap these rewards. 

Another visually interesting option is xeriscaping. This landscaping method utilizes plants like cactus and other materials such as rocks to create a garden that requires little to no irrigation. 

The OP's stunning photos garnered a lot of praise from other Redditors. One user said: "Your garden looks beautiful! Incredible colors!"

Another Redditor commented: "This looks so good! Great job!"

"Looks like heaven to me," wrote one user.

Another user shared: "​​This is awesome! So beautiful! I love the feeling of feeding the fall insects and migrating birds."

x