Sibling shares impressive one-year transformation after planting in brother's barren yard: 'This warmed my heart'

This TikToker showed off a gorgeous one-year transformation in their sibling's native garden.

Jonnynature (@jonnynature1) shares inspiring and educational content advocating for the natural world. In one clip, Jonny showed off the before-and-after images at their brother's house.

The video starts by showing the front walkway with a barren mulch garden; Jonny then cuts to the area's current state. Even though it's a small area, the section is teeming with lovely plants and flowers. "This is providing essential habitat for the local ecosystem while looking absolutely beautiful," they noted.

This gardener listed several native species they planted, including foxglove beardtongue, rattlesnake master, and purple coneflower.

All of these species are adapted to grow and thrive in their local ecosystem. This means they will likely need less water and fewer things like fertilizer and pesticides. Thus, choosing to put native plants in your garden can save you time and money.

If you have the freedom to alter your yard, creating a native garden is an incredible way to make a backyard oasis while supporting your local flora and fauna. There are many creators like Jonny who provide educational content on how to manage this time of growing. From prairie flowers to pollinator favorites, you can learn everything you need to know from folks who have been there before.

People all over the United States have been prioritizing ecosystem-supporting plants. The National Wildlife Federation found, "28 percent of U.S. adults are purchasing plants that are beneficial for native bees, butterflies, and birds."

Commenters were not only impressed with this beautiful transformation but also inspired to give these tips a try.

"This warmed my heart! Thank you for what you do, my friend," one person wrote.

Another said: "Dude, you inspire me to grow native plants. Thank you for what you do."

Someone else was surprised by the size of one of the flowers: "Wait, wait, wait, penstemon digitalis gets THAT BIG?!? Central Oklahoma ecotypes are stunted."

