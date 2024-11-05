Homeowner sparks envy with photo of unusual front yard: 'How does it feel to have my dream lawn'

"I bet it's full of life in there."

A homeowner sparked envy with photos of their native flower garden, sharing that it attracts a host of wildlife, including monarch butterflies and goldfinches.

The stunning pictures were shared on Reddit, where other users were quick to comment on its beauty. "How does it feel to have my dream lawn," one person asked.

The garden, in its second year, contains native flowers such as blanket flowers, evening primrose, bergamot, zinnias, and cosmos. The original poster shared that they allow the garden to go wild and that the "bees and birds enjoy it."

More and more people are choosing to put native plants in their gardens. A survey commissioned by the National Wildlife Federation found that 25% of people in the U.S. specifically buy native plants. This has increased from 17% in 2020.

The National Gardening Survey also found that the number of people planning to replace part of their lawn with native wildflowers more than doubled from 9% in 2019 to 19% in 2021.

Incorporating native plants into your garden can have many benefits, including reducing costly water bills and money spent on fertilizers and pesticides. This is because native plants are adapted to the local environment and, once established, require little maintenance.

Native plants are also great for the environment and your health. Native plants support pollinator populations, which are vital for food security. Additionally, planting a natural lawn or a native wildflower garden reduces the amount of mowing required. This reduces harmful pollution that is released every time a mower is used.

In addition to being moved regularly, traditional lawns require fertilizers and pesticides, which can negatively affect our health. Research has shown that a traditional lawn can use up to 10 times more pesticides and fertilizers than an acre of farmland. By not using these products, you can have a beautiful, safer garden for you and your family to enjoy.

Reddit commenters were quick to praise the OP's efforts.

One person wrote: "Nice blanket flowers! Mine barely get half that height."

Another commented: "I bet it's full of life in there."

