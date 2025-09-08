Vehicle owner devastated after discovering shocking incident in work parking lot: 'Why do people have to do things like this?'

"So sad that people are like this."

An electric vehicle owner took to Reddit to share a frustrating experience: leaving their car parked at work and coming back to discover deep key scratches running across the back of their vehicle.

The owner posted a picture to the subreddit r/MachE, which is dedicated to the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle.

"Was parked in the garage and noticed this when I came back from lunch. Why do people have to do things like this?" they asked. The OP provided a picture of their Mach-E, showing a long, intentional scratch etched into the vehicle.

Photo Credit: Reddit

For many in the comments, the most painful part wasn't just the financial hit of repairing the car, but that someone had deliberately chosen to vandalize it.

Incidents like this are troubling for electric vehicle drivers, especially in today's political climate. Beyond the personal cost and inconvenience, acts of vandalism against electric vehicles and charging stations can slow the broader adoption of EVs. Transitioning to cleaner cars is one of the most effective ways to cut back on dirty energy sources like gas and oil.

While some critics point to the environmental costs of battery production or mineral mining, research has shown that even EVs with the "dirtiest" batteries still create far fewer emissions over their lifetime than traditional gas-powered cars. Mining for critical battery materials is necessary, and it's nowhere near as damaging as the billions of tons of dirty energy sources we pull out of the Earth every year.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Pairing an EV with home solar takes the environmental benefits even further and can also reduce fuel and charging costs. EnergySage offers free, transparent solar quotes from vetted providers, helping make that clean energy home transition easier than ever.

Reddit commenters captured the collective frustration and sadness, with one commenter saying, "So sad that people are like this."

Another added, "10/10 somebody that's irrationally triggered by EVs."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.