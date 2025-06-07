Experts issue warning over common beginner landscaping mistake: 'There's no fairy to fix that'

A recent video from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is getting attention on Facebook, and it's all about something most homeowners don't think twice about: mulch.

In the clip, forester Mark Vitosh highlights a mistake he sees far too often: mulch volcanoes.

People create mulch volcanoes when they pile mulch high around the base of a tree, forming a volcano shape that may look neat but can slowly harm or even kill the tree.

"There's no fairy to fix that," Vitosh says, peeling away packed layers to reveal circling roots and trapped moisture.

Instead of helping the tree thrive, over-mulching suffocates it and encourages rot. And aside from being bad for trees, mulch volcanoes are also a waste of money.

The video's main message? Skip the volcano and go for a flat, even ring of mulch that leaves space around the trunk. The root flare needs to breathe so the tree can grow properly.

This also fits into a bigger trend: ditching high-maintenance lawns for more eco-friendly options. Replacing all or part of your lawn with native plants, clover, or buffalo grass or even trying xeriscaping can save time and water, lower your bills, and support pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

As viewers learned from the video, mulch volcanoes aren't just ugly — they're also harmful. The solution is easy, cheap, and actually better for your yard.

The video got some quiet engagement. There was only one comment, just a simple thinking face emoji. But it racked up over 125 reactions, so people are definitely paying attention.

Sometimes the smallest changes can lead to a healthier, more sustainable yard. And you don't even need a fairy to make them.

