Expert reveals how common landscaping practice could be damaging your property: 'This is so bad for so many reasons'

A professional arborist took to the Arborist On Demand (@ArboristOnDemand) YouTube channel to spread awareness regarding the dangers of one of the most common landscaping practices: mulch volcanoes.

Mulch volcanoes are those big mounds of mulch that are usually piled up at the bases of trees. You may find them in or around your neighborhood, but that does not mean they are a good thing to see.

"This is so bad for so many reasons. It's just no good for the tree, and it winds up stressing the tree, and it's just not a good thing. So you don't want to do it, this is a very big no-no," the arborist says in the video.

He explains in more detail that covering up the trees with this much mulch and soil prevents their roots and upper ground parts from breathing, ultimately putting more stress on the tree.

He also explains that as the roots pop out from the soil to reach the air, they begin to wrap around the base of the tree like a ring, which can potentially compress the outer rim of the tree and hinder its ability to absorb water.

Instead of engaging in this harmful practice, you can invest in a more environmentally friendly lawn care method that saves time, money, and stress. Upgrading to a natural lawn can help you save money on the hefty lawn maintenance you would otherwise have to do if you installed something like a mulch volcano, while also conserving significantly less water through a process called xeriscaping.

Rewilding your yard with native plants ultimately contributes to a healthier ecosystem by attracting pollinators that maintain our food supply, which ultimately benefits humans, as pollinators play a crucial role in protecting our food supply. Clover or buffalo grass also makes good starter plants for a native lawn.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.