Landscaper issues warning over harmful impacts of common landscaping mistake: 'I have been telling landscapers and customers for years'

by Patrick Long
A full-grown tree is generally a hearty lifeform, but getting one to be full-grown is a delicate act. The TikTok account for Cross Creek Lawn Service LLC (@luisdelamora858) offers a perfect example of how delicate the process can be in a recent post.

The post begins with a shot of a young, recently planted tree surrounded by a tall pile of mulch. The text on the video reads "How not to Mulch Trees," so you might be able to guess where this is going.

@luisdelamora858 Wrong way to mulch trees #crosscreeklawnservicellc #lawntok #lawncare #Mulchjob ♬ original sound - Cross Creek Lawn Service LLC

"This is a good example of how not to mulch trees," the creator said. "This is the infamous 'mulch volcano.' That right there starts killing those trees because those trees have a root system at the bottom that needs to breathe."

The video then cuts to a tree with a decidedly different mulch situation. The volcano-style pile has been leveled out, and there's now a groove dug out around the base of the tree.

"This is how you mulch a tree," the host said. "Semi-flat and then you do your little groove around it so the water gets in there and the tree is able to breathe."

Mulch volcanoes are a waste of money, and can potentially kill trees, damaging the larger ecosystem they're a part of.

If you're looking to beautify your property but feeling overwhelmed by the prospect of avoiding all these small but significant nuances, there's an answer: natural lawns.

Natural lawns utilize native plants that have evolved to thrive in your local ecosystem. While native plants vary depending on location, some common examples are buffalo grass and clover. Planting these native plants in your yard can reduce your maintenance needs and save you a ton of money on water and lawn care supplies. Plus, they just look gorgeous.

On top of that, natural lawns also promote a healthy ecosystem. They provide habitats to creatures and support food-producing pollinators. Not only that, but they reduce your environmental impact by reducing the amount of water and energy your lawn requires. This is true even if you choose to make only part of your property natural.

Commenters both appreciated and agreed with the tip offered in the post.

"Thanks for letting people know," one said. "I have been telling landscapers and customers for years."

"Yup so many landscapers do that and it's the wrong way," another added.

"As an Arborist. I support this message. Nice," another wrote.

