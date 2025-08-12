Homeowner shares photo of dangerous landscaping blunder: 'Please leave a note on their door'

"It is such an amazing tree that it would be a crime to kill it due to negligence."

Somewhere in America, a tree is quietly suffocating under a mountain of mulch.

A homeowner shared a Reddit post featuring a tree smothered by a towering mound of red mulch. The tree's base is completely buried, a practice known in gardening circles as a "mulch volcano," prompting a wave of horrified reactions from arborists, gardeners, and mildly unhinged Reddit commentators alike.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Not my tree haha. I drive past it on my way home from work and have been meaning to get a picture of it forever. It's insane," the original poster wrote.

The photo shows a thick skirt of mulch piled high around the trunk, reaching several inches up the bark.

Besides the absurdity of the photo, arborists in the thread were quick to note that the tree's root flare, or the part where the trunk expands at the base, is completely hidden. This can lead to rot, disease, and eventual tree death.

Ironically, this mulch-heavy approach is often done to care for the tree.

Over-mulching might look tidy to some, but experts warn it can cost you in the long run. Not only is buying that much mulch expensive and wasteful, but volcano mulching traps moisture against the tree's bark, suffocates roots, and invites pests.

In neighborhoods where trees add curb appeal and property value, this misstep could kill the vibe and your landscaping budget. Better landscaping practices, like spreading mulch in a flat doughnut shape and keeping it a few inches away from the trunk, protect trees while still suppressing weeds and retaining moisture.

While gardening has many positive benefits, including better mental health and access to more sustainable food, not everyone knows how to best tend to their patch.

Earlier this year, a homeowner added lawn edging to their entire yard only to be warned of plastics seeping into their soil. There was also a homeowner who revealed why gravel yards might not be good if there are mature trees in your lawn.

So, when you see a garden in need of better tending, it is good to speak up.

"Please leave a note on their door. It is such an amazing tree that it would be a crime to kill it due to negligence," said a commenter.

