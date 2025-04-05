Expert warns against dangerous gardening mistake: 'Things seem to be good, but that turns out not to be the case'

This common method of laying mulch could actually be harming your plants.

There's a method to mulch madness, and if you're not careful, you could end up killing your plants. Forester Niel Thompson (@forestryprof) warned gardeners to avoid the "mulch volcano" at all costs and explained why.

"The mulch volcano is a mountain of mulch with a tree at its peak," he says. "This can do one of two things: first, it may hold moisture against the trunk, causing rot, [and] second, it may hold moisture against the trunk, causing rooting."

Excess moisture around the trunk or roots can cause rot. As Thompson mentioned, the mulch volcano makes it hard to see the rot itself and can hide the problem until it's too late. Wet mulch can also cause rooting, or girdling, where ineffective runaway roots slowly strangle the trunk.

"You could think of this as an example of an ecological trap," he mentions. "That's a condition where things seem to be good, but that turns out not to be the case, and then [the trees] die."

To prevent rot, avoid overwatering your plants, and make sure they have proper drainage. The top of the soil can be misleading since the topsoil dries first. If you're not sure when to water, stick your finger a few inches into the soil — if the soil sticks to your finger, it's still damp. You can also try a soil moisture meter if you're not looking to get your hands dirty.

Making your own mulch is a great way to make sure your plants get the nutrients they need. Just mix together leaves, grass clippings, old newspaper, and coffee grounds. You can even make and use your own compost as mulch using eggshells, citrus peels, and other food scraps.

Commenters shared their hatred of mulch volcanoes and enjoyed Thompson's technique: the mulch donut.

One user complained about how common the deadly mulch volcanoes are: "The bane of my existence as a city arborist in Illinois."

"Also, voles love to tunnel in that mulch and chomp on the tree bark at the base," another warned.

