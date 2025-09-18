Concerned resident shares photo of frustrating landscaping mistake in neighborhood: 'This is an epidemic problem'

Mulch volcanoes may look neat in some ways by carrying an interesting sort of aesthetic, but experts widely agree they are one of the worst things anyone can do to "dress up" the area around a tree.

"This is an epidemic problem," a response post in the r/marijuanaenthusiasts subreddit (a satirical joke since r/trees is the actual marijuana subreddit) claimed, elaborating on the negative impacts mulch volcanoes have on trees, specifically when it comes to "stem rot."

The post goes on to explain in detail the reason for calling it an epidemic problem, pointing to professionals who utilize mulch volcanoes to focus on aesthetic value, when the issue is the tree's root system being deprived of important nutrients.

These issues are extensive and include trapping moisture against the bark (stem rot), drawing roots upward towards the mulch, restricting nutrient and water transport, oxygen deprivation to the root zone, and rendering the tree more susceptible to pests, insects, and rodents.

Fungal pathogens love a warm, wet, cozy home, and mulch volcanoes facilitate those needs, drawing in the pathogens and disease around parts of the tree that are not evolved and adapted for those conditions.

It may not kill a tree immediately, but there is a high risk that it eventually will cause the tree to die or be severely weakened, which could also cause the tree to die from another problem. It doesn't end there, as the tree's early death would contribute to the overall decline of the local ecosystem.

Dying trees provide less shade as they wilt, and animals that normally seek out trees for habitat establishment will instead avoid them. Their slow demise will generate a domino effect, potentially impacting the local ecosystem more widely.

With the growth of natural gardening popularity across the country, and as more consumers choose native plants for their gardens, a simple mulch volcano might undermine the integrity of these projects — particularly in cases when the practice is applied to many trees in an area. Imagine a series of trees with their trunks smothered in volcano mulch.

A peer-reviewed study on the effects of mulch volcanoes, conducted by Linda Chalker-Scott, highlighted all of these risks, while also revealing the benefits of mulch in general, without the stacking effect.

Mulch around a tree provides numerous benefits, so long as it's not built up around the base, either for decorative purposes or misconceptions regarding its impact.

The top Reddit response to the OP provided a neat infographic, also found here on Instagram, that lays out some of the dangers of mulch volcanoes: "I love sharing this infographic when I have the opportunity!"

Another went into even more detail: "I really like this one better because someone took the time to include THE FLARE at the base of the tree."

