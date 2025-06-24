Lawn care expert discovers egregious example of common maintenance mistake: 'Just look around'

The truth is, it doesn't take much to do better.

Mulch can be a lifesaver for your yard — but only if you use it right.

In a TikTok video, professional garden designer rootingresilience_ (@rootingresilience_) calls out a common mistake that's quietly damaging trees across the country.

The video's description reads: "Save money, energy, and the life of your trees by keeping mulch away from the trunks!"

"Pro tip on planting trees," she says while walking through a landscaped area. "Don't do this."

She points to what's known as a "mulch volcano," where a tall mound of mulch surrounds the base of a tree. "This can contribute to a ton of problems, from root girdling to trunk rot."

Here's why that matters: Mounding mulch like this traps moisture against the trunk. That weakens the tree over time and creates the perfect environment for pests and disease. Not to mention that all that mulch costs extra money and does more harm than good.

"All you actually need is a couple of inches of mulch," she explains. "Kept away from the trunk of the tree. You'll be good."

These kinds of tree deaths may seem small, but they add up. Dead or dying trees can lower property values, increase heat around homes, and remove natural shade, which raises cooling bills in summer. Not to mention the cost of replacing them.

"So avoid wasting your money and killing your trees," she says. "And stop volcano mulching."

Instead, aim for a simple ring around the base, like a donut, not a mountain. That small switch saves trees, water, and helps protect local wildlife.

Looking to level up your lawn? Swapping even part of a grass lawn for native plants like clover or buffalo grass can lower your water bill and cut yard work in half. Native plant lawns also support pollinators, which help grow the fruits and vegetables we eat. You can find helpful steps here.

Want to go even further? Start rewilding your yard to get more from your outdoor space while doing less.

TikTokers were in full agreement in the comment section.

One person said, "I did know this actually, I mixed some grass seed with my mulch and I get to sit in a nicely shaded area now next to my tree."

To which, the OP replied: "Sounds lovely!"

