Homeowner seeks advice after posting photo of troubling scene in neighborhood: 'Should I let the HOA know?'

by Lettecha Johnson
A resident who is part of a homeowners association posted a photo of a common sight in their community: a tree buried under a mulch volcano.

The original poster knows how much damage this mulching practice can do, so they asked the community, "Should I let the HOA know these are a problem, or am I wrong in thinking it's buried too high around the tree?"

The OP is not wrong to be concerned, as a tree's life is at stake. Yes, mulch is great for a native lawn because it adds nutrients to the soil and prevents weeds. However, the way you apply it matters, especially around trees. A mulch volcano buries the root flare, where the trunk meets the root, which can cause extensive damage and lead to premature death.

It's best to place mulch in a 2- to 4-inch layer around the tree without touching the trunk. When piled on, mulch causes the bark to retain moisture that can breed rot and disease. The trunk won't be able to breathe, and because roots naturally search for moisture, nutrients, and oxygen, they will begin winding around an over-mulched trunk and strangle it.

When you properly mulch, you support and organically fertilize a natural lawn by adding nitrogen and phosphorus. It also keeps trees healthy enough to produce oxygen. A mature tree can provide enough oxygen for 10 people annually, per The Independent. Trees also house pollinators such as birds and butterflies that keep the food supply going for the planet. Therefore, avoiding gardening practices that can shorten trees' lives can aid in maintaining a planet-saving ecosystem.

One person responded: "Yup, it looks like [a mulch volcano] to me. Doesn't hurt to tell the HOA it's a problem, but don't be surprised if no action is taken." The OP replied: "Thanks! Agreed they may do nothing, but good to have confirmation for my own tree planting efforts at least!" 

One reason HOAs exist is to help maintain the appearance and property values of communities. According to Money.com, trees can add 3.5% to 15% value to a home. So if the HOA and residents don't know about the dangers of volcano mulching, informing them could improve home equity.

