Owner of handmade mud home debunks common concerns with ancient building technique: 'I'm not worried about it'

"The strength of the home actually comes from the framing."

When an Instagrammer started sharing updates about her handmade mud home, not everyone was convinced the structure would last.

One comment that Kristina Barile (@turiya_natural_living) hears regularly: "I SEE CRACKS. Your mud home is going to fall apart."

Well, in an Instagram video, she decided to respond, "I'm not worried about it," with a thoughtful explanation of how natural homes work and why visible cracks in an earthen wall are really nothing to worry about.

The walls she's working on aren't load-bearing. "The strength of the home actually comes from the framing," she says, pointing out that the mud walls serve more like dividers than structural supports.

The first layer of earth plaster often cracks as it dries, but this is expected and will later be covered with smoother finishing layers made with higher sand content. "It's OK to let this first layer crack," she says, noting that it's an affordable way to build using local soil and simple materials.

This method, called slip straw, combines loose straw coated in clay with bamboo or wood framing and earthen plaster.

Unlike cob or adobe, which rely on dense, sculpted mixtures, slip straw is designed for insulation. It fills wall cavities with breathable, natural materials that dry in place and can be shaped with layers of plaster. That also makes it more flexible and forgiving when it comes to surface cracks, which are smoothed out during finishing.

Because builders often use locally sourced soil, straw, and reclaimed wood, slip straw and other natural techniques dramatically reduce the environmental footprint of construction. They also avoid the chemicals found in many conventional materials, which can off-gas into indoor air.

For many DIY builders, the appeal lies not just in cost savings but in creating a home that feels connected to its place and built for long-term health.

Natural building techniques like this one are gaining attention as people look for more climate-friendly ways to live. According to Healthy Materials Lab, earth is one of the most widely available (and least polluting) building materials in the world. In many regions, earthen construction has lasted hundreds of years, offering durable homes with a minimal carbon footprint.

These types of homes are often energy-efficient, too. A report from Eco Build Lab highlights how thick earthen walls help regulate temperature by keeping heat out during the summer and holding it in during colder months, which reduces the need for heating or cooling and helps residents lower their energy bills.

"You needed to wet those bricks first because they are like sponges sucking the water out of your mix," one Instagram user commented. Natalie responded, "I always wet the walls for several days before applying plaster," adding a smiley face emoji.

"Mud houses are Old Indian concept but really very rich and needy concept in today's climate which is drastically changing," another commenter wrote.



"Oh my goodness this looks so fun," a third viewer wrote.

