Ex-MIT scientist reveals how safe, comfortable homes can be built from mud: 'Yes, you can have it all'

Alternative homes built with sustainable materials are trending on social media, where experts share their tips for living as one with nature instead of fighting against it.

For example, an ex-rocket scientist from Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology now builds natural living structures and permaculture farms in Panama. Kristina Barile (@turiya_natural_living) is an expert in building mud homes who offers workshops and videos to help people embrace natural building technologies and live off the grid.

On their Instagram account, Kristina posted a video explaining the difference between modern and traditional mud homes.

Kristina said that modern mud homes combine modern engineering with natural building techniques to be stronger and more stable.

They often incorporate modern framing and roofing as well as modern floor plans and fixtures. To create durable surfaces in a modern mud home, you can use tung and linseed oil and soaps. Kristina shared that modern mud homes can have plumbing with showers and sinks as well as electricity and washable floors.

On the other hand, traditional mud homes require significant maintenance every year. Their flooring may wither away with time, and cow dung must be applied annually.

"Having a mud home doesn't mean sacrificing the things that bring us comfort," Kristina wrote in the video's caption. "It is about having those things AND living within a space that serves your health and financial freedom in the long-term. Yes, you can have it all!"

Kristina's video is fascinating because it provides an inside look at the potential and benefits of modern mud homes. The creator emphasizes that you can create homes from mud to reduce toxin exposure while living in an insulating, sustainable, and beautiful place.

Combining ancient and futuristic construction methods is an innovative way to save money on utility bills while conserving natural resources and curbing your home's pollution output. Climate-resilient structures incorporating passive home designs help you be self-sufficient and prepare for extreme weather.

Whether your home is made of mud or other sustainable materials, installing solar panels can further improve its efficiency and boost resilience. Going solar will save you money on utility costs over time. You can make installation more affordable by using EnergySage's free tool to compare quotes from trusted local installers.

Kristina's Instagram followers loved learning more about mud homes and shared their feedback in the comments.

"I love how it shows the way you can incorporate ancient techniques with a modern approach," one viewer wrote. "I think it's the one misconception about natural building."

"This is so amazing!" another commented. "I've always been interested in building sustainable homes that aren't going to break down in a few years."

