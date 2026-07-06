After year 1, this 12-panel mountain solar array is steadily paying for itself

"I'm 2 weeks into my system and can't wait to also geek out on all the data I'll collect."

A Reddit post about a snowy mountain house is offering a useful reminder that rooftop solar can still perform in tough conditions. After a full year, the owner says the 12-panel system is already "slowly but steady" paying for itself.

What happened?

A homeowner on Reddit shared a full year of production data from a rooftop solar system at a snowy mountain home. The setup uses 12 panels rated at 410 watts each, or just under 5 kilowatts total, and the numbers suggest it is steadily reducing household energy costs despite the winter conditions.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Reflecting on the system's first year, the homeowner wrote, "Slowly but steady pays for itself, though need to work on electrifying more of the home." They also thanked the online community that helped them plan it, adding, "Thanks to this sub for all the research help and questions a year ago."

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Why does it matter?

The OP's year of production data offers a look at how solar performs on a real home, not just in ideal, sun-soaked settings. For people living in colder regions, one of the biggest questions is whether panels can generate enough electricity through snow and winter weather to justify the upfront investment.

This mountain-home example suggests the answer can still be yes, especially if the homeowner follows through on the next step they mentioned: electrifying more of the house with technology such as a heat pump or an electric vehicle. That can help lower utility bills, reduce reliance on non-renewable energy sources, and improve air quality.

For readers considering a similar project, EnergySage's solar map shows the average cost of a home solar panel system by state, as well as details on what each state offers for solar panel incentives. Together, these resources can help readers get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives. EnergySage's free services can also take some of the guesswork out of the process.

During a power outage, adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home, save on energy costs, and go off-grid. Batteries can also store extra daytime power for use after sunset, making a system more useful year-round. Homeowners can explore EnergySage for information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

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What are people saying?

Commenters were impressed with the OP's results and had a few questions, too.

"I like your dashboard, would you be willing to share the dashboard JSON?" one asked. "I'd like to see how you're creating some of that to add to my own Grafana solar dashboard."

"Love it!" another added. "I'm 2 weeks into my system and can't wait to also geek out on all the data I'll collect."

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