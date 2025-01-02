Homeowner seeks help after discovering 'horrible' mystery plant in yard: 'I have no idea how they got here'

"This will take a while to eradicate from my yard."

Do not be fooled by invasive plants. The word invasive, by definition, means tending to spread prolifically, undesirably, or harmfully. Not exactly a rave review, and yet they are constantly finding their way into yards and gardens, wreaking havoc.

One homeowner learned the hard way what they were dealing with after going to r/plants for help.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Three photos were posted with hopes of identifying the mysterious plant taking over their yard.

Comments were quick to identify the plant and relay the bad news.

"The Mother of Your Nightmares aka Mother of Thousands. Or millions depending on variant," one Redditor confirmed.

Another confirmed, writing, "This is a mother of millions/thousands (Devil's Backbone) Very invasive if not kept in check. Only thing that isn't a herbicide that I've seen completely eradicate them is hard freezing."

"Worst plant I ever put in my garden. Pretty but very invasive," sighed a third.

The OP expressed their frustrations later in the comments, "I have no idea how they got here. Truly bad luck, I've spent all evening pulling them out strategically to avoid the black buds from spreading but I keep finding super small baby ones everywhere, this will take a while to eradicate from my yard."

"You got the hardest plant to control. I recommend putting a plastic bag over the entire plant and tie it at the bottom before digging them up. This will prevent all those seeds from spreading. After you get rid of all the big ones with the seeds/buds you'll have to check daily and pull out the small plants before they grow any of the buds. It took me a year to get it under control but I still get one here and there," an empathetic user offered.

Invasive species are relentless and they won't stop. English Ivy, mint, wisteria — they may look pretty, but looks can be deceiving. Not only are they an absolute headache to deal with, they threaten entire ecosystems by boxing out local plants and wildlife for resources. Ultimately, they disrupt the delicate balance of nature.

The good news is there are ways to eradicate these plants that don't involve toxic chemicals that harm wildlife, waterways, and our health. This is one of many reasons why native plants are so important. They flourish in and benefit from their environment without excessive water, maintenance, or fertilizers. Check out Wild Ones' Guide for a list of native plants in your area, as well as tips and tricks for rewilding.

Native lawns save money and time while helping pollinators do what they do best: pollinate. It's essential to our food supply and human survival. Even if you aren't ready to revamp your entire lawn, a small patch still comes with all the benefits, with room to grow.

