Home gardener's seemingly innocuous photo met with warnings: 'Really aggressive'

One gardener reached out to their Reddit community when they were concerned about a neglected houseplant, but they were surprised by the advice they received.

The gardener posted an image of a potted plant in the r/gardening subreddit, asking, "Does anyone know what type of plant this is?"

It was gifted to their mother, who, like the OP, isn't much of a gardener. They tried watering it whenever needed. When it started turning color, they contacted the gardening community for help.

The OP said, "I'm really worried."

The plant is called the mother of thousands, but it has many names.

One Redditor noted it's nicknamed "Mexican hat plant."

According to Plant Desert, it is also known as the devil's backbone and alligator plant. It is native to Madagascar.

The mother of thousands name comes from its ability to grow tiny plants on its leaves.

While it can look like a cool plant, it's also invasive. The tiny plants on its leaves will drop off and grow new plants that compete for resources with native plants.

These invasive species are introduced to new environments by human activity and can harm human health, the economy, and the environment. CABI reported a study published by BioRxiv estimated that invasive species cost the United States $20 billion in 2021.

Not all species introduced to new environments are invasive. Invasive plants are characterized by their ability to adapt to the environment and reproduce quickly.

Rewilding your yard can be rewarding, but you must ensure you use plants native to your area. Since they've adapted to the local environment, they require less water, pesticides, and fertilizers, which can save you money and time.

Native plants also help the environment by attracting pollinators, such as bees, butterflies, bats, and hummingbirds. These vital creatures go from plant to plant, helping them reproduce.

Pollinators are also essential for the food humans eat. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 80% of the 1,400 crops grown globally for food and plant-based products require pollination.

You can choose many lawn types and plants for your native garden, including an inexpensive clover lawn. The National Audubon Society noted common native plant options include coneflowers, sunflowers, sage, and honeysuckles.

Several Redditors commented about how invasive this plant is.

One user said, "People sometimes call it mother of millions."

Another commented, "Really aggressive spreader."

