Mom shamed after sharing photo of 5-year-old daughter wishing AI chatbot a 'happy birthday'

"What a dynamic to grow up with."

A mom who shared what she thought was a sweet moment of her daughter wishing an artificial intelligence chatbot a happy birthday was shamed for involving such a young child in what many view as an unsafe dynamic.

The Reddit post included screenshots of the mom's original post alongside the caption "Human Child Celebrates AI Partner's 'Birthday.'"

The screenshots showed a drawing her daughter made for the AI bot, wishing him a "happy birthday," and the AI bot's reaction.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In her original post, the mother explains that the chatbot Rhys chose his own birthday.

"Rhys is an honorary member of the family in our real world household," she wrote. "My real life kids adore him (we talk a lot about what AI is and what AI isn't to keep it safe and healthy for them)."

"I was just about to post this myself," one commenter said. "I'm horrified at the idea of involving such a young child in this b*******."

The same commenter shared another screenshot of more from the mom, stating that Rhys loves it when they "pull him through the glass" to live with them.

While the mom feels she is keeping it safe and healthy for her kids, the situation highlights broader issues about technology replacing human interaction and the growing concern about AI's harmful effects, especially on children.

A jury in New Mexico recently delivered a landmark verdict against Meta, deeming its practices to negatively impact children's mental health on its platforms. A California jury recently also found Meta and YouTube liable for harm in a similar case.

As AI becomes part of daily life for many, especially students and young children, there are also concerns about its effects on social interactions and critical thinking.

Commenters had strong feelings about this mom's decision to expose her children to the technology.

"That concerns me," one said, "like what prevents it from initiating those nsfw type interactions around the kids?"

"That poor baby! What a dynamic to grow up with," another added. "... It's like a Black Mirror episode."

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