Homeowner discovers dangerous item in elderly neighbor's yard: 'We get daily headaches walking out our front door'

There's the good, the bad, and the ugly. Yes, we are talking about neighbors.

One homeowner went to r/neighborsfromhell to air their grievances.

The post summarized five years of occasionally passive, often aggressive behavior from their neighbor, from being blamed for her rat infestation and throwing a fit over tiki torches to cutting trees in their yard without permission.

Where the Northern Philly homeowner drew the line is when the neighbor started putting mothballs in her flower garden next to the sidewalk. What started as a few turned into upward of 50.

"We get daily headaches walking out our front door," the OP wrote, whose asthma has only gotten worse since.

The OP quoted the following, per the National Pesticide Information Center website: "Mothballs are pesticides intended to kill clothes moths and other fabric pests. They are regulated in the United States by the Environmental Protection Agency. Using mothballs in a way not specified by the label is not only illegal, but can harm people, pets or the environment."

This led to asking whether or not to contact the EPA.

"You do realize that you could have sued her for damaging your trees?" one comment pointed out.

"Mothballs are dangerous," a Redditor confirmed with a personal testimony.

"Your state's Department Of Agriculture is probably the governing body for pesticide use. They will be the ones tasked with doing an investigation," advised another.

The OP went with this advice and got a call back within 30 minutes, informing them that someone would be sent to their neighbor's house. Within 28 hours, the OP said officials showed up with an "unofficial warning" and the mothballs disappeared.

The chemicals in mothballs are extremely toxic to humans and animals. These carcinogenic, pesticide balls, often mistaken as candy or food, slowly release harmful gases into the air that can cause respiratory problems. Prolonged exposure to the fumes can also cause irreversible liver and kidney damage, according to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

There are ways to control pests, including moths, without health-threatening chemicals. Often called the "organic mothball," cedar is a natural, non-toxic moth repellent due to its natural oils. Dried herbs like rosemary, lavender, spearmint, thyme, cloves, or cinnamon are another great alternative to keep moths away from your clothing. You can make a sachet with a combination of your choice.

When it comes to eco-friendly solutions for the yard and home, neighbors can be frustrating. Whether it's dumping trash on your lawn, cutting down fences and trees without permission, or using harmful methods as described above, there are ways to navigate these situations without creating more friction. If you find yourself in this position, look to the TCD's HOA Guide, which is helpful for neighbor relations as well, for advice on how to remedy the problem with proper steps.

