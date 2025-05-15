Homeowner reveals jaw-dropping lawn transformation after ditching mowing for good: 'A dream come true'

Looking to shake up your yard this year? Well, look no further.

A recent post on the r/f***lawns subreddit (a page which is not so much against lawns in general as monoculture lawns made of one type of plant or grass) features a carousel of three photos of the original poster's lawn after their first mowing of the season.

Each photo is a progressively closer view of the lawn, eventually revealing that it is not made up of grass at all, but "about 95% moss."

If you're wondering just how or why the OP was able to replace their lawn entirely with moss, it's actually more straightforward than you might expect. It's just one version of a popular style of gardening — a native-plant lawn.

A natural lawn can save you significant money and time on maintenance and can lower water bills. In addition, it also creates a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which ultimately benefits everyone, as pollinators protect our food supply. Even a partial lawn replacement can provide these same perks.

All this being said, it does require real effort and hard work to plant a moss-based lawn. You have to make sure your yard and soil are suitable for growing before ordering the moss from a specific supplier. It also requires an abnormal amount of weeding before planting, so as to ensure that moss growth is completely uninhibited.

It's for all these reasons why the comments on this Reddit post were full of admiration and jealousy from lawn enthusiasts who recognize how difficult and rare it is to cultivate a yard that looks this fresh and unique.

"Best looking 'lawn' I've seen in a while," one user wrote.

"I'm coveting your moss so hard right now," read a top-rated comment.

"All that moss in your yard is a dream come true," another Redditor stated wistfully.

