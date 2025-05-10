Passerby sparks awe with stunning photo of unusual driveway: 'Looks like an art installation'

"If I was a frog or a toad, this would be my kingdom."

After stumbling upon a beautifully landscaped driveway, one mom snapped a photo to show her family. Deciding that the driveway deserved more recognition, the original poster shared the picture on the r/gardening subreddit.

"My mom stumbled across an amazing driveway (photo is unaltered)," the OP wrote, attaching a photo.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The picture shows a dense and vibrant moss plant weaving across both edges of a driveway divider, neatly spilling onto the concrete driveway. Dark brown succulent plants and spider plants fill the empty spaces between the green moss design.

"This driveway called me poor AND lazy," one commenter said.

You can find divided driveways separated by rope chains, fencing, stones, parking blocks, raised garden beds, or nothing at all. This homeowner spruced up their divider by filling it with live plants, which also helps improve the air quality in the neighborhood.

Filling the divider with native plants can help you reduce lawn maintenance and water bills.

Native plants are acclimated to the local climate, growing more slowly than non-native plants, and they tend to need less water than non-native plants. Their deep root systems allow them to access water and nutrients from below and help stabilize the soil, preventing erosion.

If you're looking to cut down on yard work, consider upgrading your grass lawn to a native plant lawn or another slow-growing and drought-tolerant option. Buffalo grass, clover, and xeriscape lawns are alternatives that can save you time and money on yard work and water bills.

Native lawns also attract important pollinators, which support our food supply.

Redditors loved the driveway divider the OP shared.

"That looks like an art installation it's beautiful," one user commented.

"If I was a frog or a toad, this would be my kingdom," another commenter said.

