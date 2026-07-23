Gardener's first mortgage lifter tomato is so meaty, commenters mistake slices for burger patties

"Holy moly. Planting this next year. I thought they would be full of seeds."

Slices of a gardener's first homegrown Mortgage Lifter tomato harvest of the season made a few viewers do a double take because they looked so much like burgers.

In the Reddit thread, the grower shared the homegrown tomato with a short caption that quickly won over other gardeners.

What happened?

Alongside a photo of their first Mortgage Lifter tomato, the gardener wrote, "Holy moly! If you could smell this tomato. Juicy, meaty, few seeds. Perfect sandwich!"

Photo Credit: Reddit



Much of the conversation focused on the tomato's massive size, its dense-looking texture, and the surprisingly low number of seeds.

One commenter admitted, "I wasn't paying attention and immediately thought this was raw burger patties lol."

The original poster replied, "One slice is the size of a good burger too. Lol!"

Another Redditor wrote, "Holy moly. Planting this next year. I thought they would be full of seeds."

That kind of reaction isn't surprising since Mortgage Lifter tomatoes are well known among gardeners for producing especially large fruit.

The thread also branched into talk about growing conditions in different regions. One commenter in Ohio said that they had weather issues causing fewer tomatoes to grow on their plants, saying how they pick tomatoes early and freeze them.

Why does it matter?

Growing tomatoes, herbs, greens, and other produce at home can help lower grocery costs, especially while food prices remain a concern for many households.

Homegrown produce often offers fuller flavor and better texture than produce at grocery stores that has spent time in storage or transit as well.

Gardening even supports physical health by creating regular movement, and it can help mental health by easing stress and creating a satisfying routine.

What can I do?

For beginners, the easiest path is often to start small.

One tomato plant, no matter where you plant it, can be a manageable place to begin, especially if you're a new gardener looking to grow your own food.

It helps to choose varieties that fit your climate and to stay consistent with your tending.

As the Reddit discussion showed, changes in weather and watering can affect ripening, which is why many gardeners use steady irrigation and watch fruit closely as it matures.

Planning ahead for pests and harvest timing can help as well.

What are people saying?

The excitement came through in the comments.

One person wrote, "What a beauty! I have never seen such a gorgeous tomato."

Another said, 'Ugh this is the amount of slime I like in a tomato (none)."

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