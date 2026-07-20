Montana mobile home tenants ask county for help after 50% rent hike, silence from new owner

"We wanted our voices heard on this."

A new owner at a Missoula County mobile home park in Montana is drawing complaints from residents who say steep lot-rent increases and little communication are making it harder for families to remain there.

As concerns pile up over costs, maintenance, and safety, tenants are asking county officials to help push for answers.

What's happening?

At Target Range Mobile Home Park, residents recently organized a tenants union as lot rents climbed after Admiral Communities became the new owner, according to the Missoula Current.

Park resident Lisa Coon said her costs show how dramatic the change has been: What was once $475 in lot rent is now a $722 monthly bill after an increase to $699 and a $23 trash fee.

County planner Matt Heimel said the increase amounts to "a $250 rent increase, which is about a 50% increase on what they were paying before." He said residents have also complained about "lease terms, maintenance, safety, and communication with the ownership."

Residents said two letters sent to Admiral Communities have gone unanswered. Describing the frustration, Coon said: "There are issues with maintenance that aren't being taken care of. We want to live here, but we want it affordable and to live safely in the houses we have."

Another resident, Tom Seager, said residents are dealing with multiple unresolved problems, including weeds he believes pose a fire risk, roof leaks that have continued for more than a year, and appliances that still have not been fixed, according to the Current. He also said the company will not honor deposits paid under prior ownership unless tenants can produce original receipts.

Why does it matter?

Manufactured home parks are often among the last relatively affordable housing options in tight markets, making sudden rent hikes especially destabilizing for residents.

When people own their homes but rent the land beneath them, moving can be difficult and expensive, leaving families with far fewer options when costs rise.

"We think at least 10 families have moved out of the park because they couldn't afford the new rents. We're not sure where they are right now," Seager said, according to the Current.

The situation also reflects a broader challenge renters face across the country: Rules set by landlords or property managers can limit the very changes that might help households save money.

In some communities, renters have been blocked from planting gardens, hanging clotheslines to air-dry laundry, or making other low-cost, lower-waste lifestyle changes that can help reduce monthly expenses.

What's being done?

County officials have asked Admiral Communities to meet directly with the tenants union to try to resolve the disputes, the Current reported.

In its letter, the county said it understands that operating a mobile home park can be difficult but stressed that a stable community depends on clear communication and cooperation.

Officials also said they remain committed to protecting manufactured home communities as an important source of affordable housing.

According to the Current, the Tennessee-based company was unavailable for comment Tuesday.

"We wanted our voices heard on this," Coon said.

In its letter to the owner, the county urged action: "We respectfully encourage Admiral Communities to engage directly with the Target Range Tenants Union and work collaboratively toward practical solutions that address residents' concerns."

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